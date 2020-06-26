Dordt University to expand, revise several biology, agriculture programs

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Dordt University has announced that it will expand or revise several program offerings for its students that are majoring in biology-public health or agriculture education.

These offerings include:

A new public health emphasis for biology majors, which will offer students more expertise for facing public health crises, like COVID-19.

A new agricultural/biology education major.

An expanded and revised agriculture education major.

Dordt University is one of the limited schools in Iowa to offer agricultural programs.

Both the education and biology departments have been constructing new program opportunities for their students.

University officials said biology students can look forward to a new emphasis in public health.

Dr. Jeff Ploegstra has led the biology department in collaboration with other campus programs to add additional paths for students called to the public health profession.

The trends in public health continue to show the need for a greater emphasis on proactive approaches to health and a broadening scope that more deeply includes psychological and community-based strategies for wellness.

Dr. Polegstra believes that this program is a great mission-fit for Dordt seeking to equip its students.

“We are working to shape community and help people live fully,” said Dr. Ploegstra.

He emphasizes the importance of public health, especially in the midst of public health crises, like COVID-19. It’s important to take public health seriously, now more than ever.

The new public health track will include classes in psychology, social work, and community development, alongside biology.

Officials mentioned that this diverse program serves as a clarifying pathway for Dordt students hoping to enter this rapidly expanding professional career.

There are new endorsements emerging in the education department as well that includes a joint agriculture/biology education major and an expanded agriculture education major.

Dr. Ryan Zonnefeld, director of the Teacher Preparation program at the university, and Gary De Vries, from the Agriculture Department, have led this major proposal. Dr. Zonnefeld mentions how the push for these programs will benefit future generations.

“Students in our schools are going to be able to learn from someone who has a Christian perspective on agriculture,” said Dr. Zonnefeld.

Dordt University is one of three schools in Iowa that’s offering an Agriculture-Education program and the only one to offer it from a Christian perspective.

The university said offering these endorsements will provide opportunities for its students to gain hands-on experience in Future Farmers of America (FFA) and Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE), as well as expand their capabilities in the STEM teaching.

