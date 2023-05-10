SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — Students at Dordt University will soon have the option to pursue a unique career in agriculture.

University representatives announced Wednesday an academic partnership with the Agrivision Equipment Group creating a two-year degree in Agricultural Service Technology. The program is slated to begin in the fall semester of 2024.

A unique feature of this program is that students receive John Deere Technician status upon completion of the 2-year program.

College administrators say they expect competition from students looking to be part of the new program.

“We are limiting the class to 12 students in year one, so we do anticipate that there will be high competition to get into. If a student does have interest, they should inquire at dordt university as soon as they can,” said Eric Tudor, emerging markets director at Dordt University.

Students will also have the chance to be part of paid internships at Agrivision locations during their first year, the program allows students to be paid $19 an hour.