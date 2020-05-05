Dordt University students donate their reimbursement funds back to school to help fellow classmates

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Dordt University recently put out a call for donations in an effort to support students who are financially struggling due to COVID-19.

The university launched what they call a Hope Fund.

It originally was intended for donors and alumni to help students get through school but even current students are getting involved.

Brandon Huisman, the Vice President for Enrollment and Marketing, said they have raised over $42,000 just from students’ reimbursement funds, so far.

“After COVID-19 hit, we realized we were going to have a number of students who may not be able to continue their education at Dordt University next fall,” said Huisman.

So far, 85 Dordt students have donated full or partial semester refunds to the Hope Fund to help their classmates, including Hayley Visser.

“I don’t want financial reasons to be the only stipulation that’s holding them back from coming back to Dordt. So if I can play any role in that, it is my honor to do so,” said Visser.

She’s graduating this month and said she hopes the fund will allow classmates to finish their education at Dordt like she was able to.

“We’ve been absolutely blown away by the response of our students. In fact, it’s our students who are leading us and helping us understand what giving really looks like in the midst of crisis,” said Huisman.

He said students who are experiencing financial hardships can connect with a financial aid officer for Hope Fund assistance.