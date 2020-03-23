Dordt University saus student tests positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials at Dordt University learned that a student tested positive for the COVID-19 virus after returning from Canada.

The university said in a Monday press release the student was on Dordt’s campus from March 14 through March 16 after returning from a spring service trip. The university added that all who traveled with the student or came in contact with her have been informed of the student’s diagnosis.

“The student informed us that she is feeling better; we are so grateful for this good news. We love our students, and we trust in God’s sovereignty even amidst difficult situations,” says Dr. Erik Hoekstra, president of Dordt University. “I am humbled by the response of our campus community to lead well in these difficult times.”

Dordt officials have asked the approximately 150 students who currently remain on Dordt’s campus to practice self-isolation and strong social distancing.

“Dordt is committed to providing a safe environment for both our students and the community of Sioux Center,” says Howard Wilson, chief administrative officer at Dordt.

This past weekend, Governor Kim Reynolds (Iowa) and the Iowa Department of Public Health released a statement:

“Iowans who have traveled recently for business or spring break vacations, whether internationally or domestically outside of Iowa, should strongly consider self-isolating for 14 days. This will support Iowa’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and limit the introduction of the virus from other points of travel.”

For more information regarding Dordt’s COVID-19 response, click here.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.