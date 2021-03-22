Dordt University sells college radio station

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — Dordt University has decided to end its campus radio station after more than 50 years on the air.

KDCR first went on the air back in 1968 and primarily broadcasts Christian programming. The college said they decided to sell the station due to ongoing costs and limited listener support for the station.

Dordt will now shift to live streaming athletics and fine arts programming.

The station was sold to K-LOVE, who will begin broadcasting contemporary Christian music on May 15.