Dordt University requiring proper mask-wearing at events

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Dordt University is requiring masks to be worn for indoor events.

Before the events begin at the university, officials will remind attendees to wear masks properly and throughout the event. Once everyone is wearing a mask, the event may begin.

The events include athletic, music, and fine arts events.

The university said that masks need to be worn properly over the nose and mouth.

The new requirement is in accordance with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’s recent requirements.