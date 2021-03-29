Dordt University puts focus on new platforms after ending radio station

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – After more than 50 years on the air, Dordt University is signing off its campus radio station.

The college said listener support has declined and the ongoing costs to keep the program running aren’t feasible anymore.

The Vice President for Enrollment said although it’s difficult to close the door on KDCR, other platforms have expanded.

“Several different factors went into the decision. The largest one being the growth of our Dordt Media Network. Over the course of this year, we estimate we’ll have just over 100,000 viewers logging on to the Dordt Media Network. We’re also seeing growth in on-campus podcasting and other avenues,” Brandon Huisman said.

The station was sold to K-LOVE, a contemporary Christian music radio programming service that plans to be back on the air in mid-May.