Dordt students make use of new nursing facility

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – One local university’s revamped nursing program is aiming to help cut into a nursing shortage in the area. Dordt University just completed a complete upgrade for their nursing facility, and they are already seeing results.

Since opening the new nursing facility this week, Dordt University said they’ve already had four new students join the program. It’s a positive sign for many local hospitals excited to see more people join the workforce.

“I’ve always wanted to be a nurse ever since I was a little girl. I remember kindergarten graduation, I said I wanted to be a baby nurse,” Caitlin Mundorf, a junior at Dordt said.

Current nursing students at Dordt University were shocked when they walked back into school this year.

“The facility is amazing it’s huge like we had a really small nursing building before, and this new facility can house so many more people,” said Nickolas Reldhuisen, another Dordt junior.

It’s more space for more students and just in time.

“Sioux County is actually very fortunate in that we have a growing county in a rural area. But that means that we need additional nurses as well. We are not experiencing some of the rural declines that other parts of our country are,” said Cory Nelson, the Cheif Executive Office of Sioux Center Health.

The university now has two simulation mannequins that will give students more hands-on experience.

“We want to make sure all of our students get to take care of certain patients as well before they graduate just to make sure they are ready to go out and function safely as a nurse,” said nursing professor Melanie Wynja.

The mannequins simulate birth and a variety of other medical scenarios for students to practice care that already in high demand at Siouxland hospitals.

“We are probably gonna need 20 or 30 more nurses to fill just new positons not even counting those that are gonna be retiring out of the workforce or making other changes for a variety of different reasons that come up in peoples lives,” said Nelson.

“It’s really neat to see these caring young men and women from several countries come to Dordt to become nurses,” said Deb Bomgaars, the Nursing Department chair.

The new freshman nursing class at Dordt university is the largest ever with 39 students.