Dordt University now offers Master’s of Social Work progam

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Dordt University is pleased to announce that they have launched a Master’s of Social Work (MSW) program and is accepting applications for the Fall 2020 semester.

Dordt’s MSW program offers a Christ-centered social work education with courses that are 100% online. The program offers three specialization tracks, clinical, community practice and administration, and generalists that students can pick from that best fits their needs.

The new program was approved by the Higher Learning Commission in late October.

“There is a real need for well-trained, competent Christian social workers in the social work field today. I am excited about teaching the MSW program from a Christian perspective and encouraging students to consider what it means to be a Christian in social work practice,” Dr. Erin Olson, a social work professor at Dordt shared.

In addition to the foundational and advanced courses, the program also offers three other tracks that students can pick from that best fits their needs:

Clinical – prepares students for a clinical mental health setting and is a great fit for students interested in working in direct practice with individuals, families, or groups in counseling or mental health setting.

– prepares students for a clinical mental health setting and is a great fit for students interested in working in direct practice with individuals, families, or groups in counseling or mental health setting. Community practice and administration – prepares students to work in public or non-profit organizations, communities, and faith-based agencies at the administrative or community level.

– prepares students to work in public or non-profit organizations, communities, and faith-based agencies at the administrative or community level. Generalists – is a fit for students who are open to a career path in direct or indirect practice.

“When students graduate, they will have a wide range of career paths available to them including clinical counseling, medical or hospital work, school social work, administration, community development, and advocacy. They will also be eligible for licensure, which could ultimately allow them to enter clinical mental health private practice,” Dr. Erin Olson said.

To learn more about the Master’s of Social Work program at Dordt, you can visit their Master of Social Work webpage.

If you would like to apply for the Fall 2020 session of the Master’s of Social Work click here.