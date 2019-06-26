Dordt University student killed in Montana crash

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – A Dordt University student and his twin brother have died in a car accident while on a road trip in Polson, Montana.

Dordt Junior David Temte, 20, and his twin brother Ben were killed Monday while on a two-week roadtrip through western states.

The Montana Highway Patrol said the car the Tempte’s were in left the road near Polson, hit a guardrail, veered back onto the road and crashed head-on into a second vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle also died in the accident.

Montana authorities said alcohol didn’t appear to be a factor in the wreck.

David was a resident hall assistant at Dordt and was involved in track and cross-country programs. He was majoring in communication with a minor in human resources.

“Our hearts are broken by this sudden and tragic loss,” said the Dordt resident life Director Derek Buteyn. “David embodied joyfulness and sincerely loved and cared for others. Our campus was blessed by his friendship and kindhearted personality, and we will deeply miss him as a brother in our community.”

Funeral arrangements are pending in Bloomington, Minnesota where the brothers were from.