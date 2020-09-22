Dordt University increases precautions as COVID-19 cases increase among students

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials at Dordt University said they’ve seen an increase in COVID-19 cases among their students and are increasing precautions while remaining at the yellow alert level.

According to Dordt University, as of September 21, there are eight active cases among students and another 63 in quarantine or isolation.

“This is discouraging news, since we saw a decrease in COVID-19 cases in our student body in mid-September,” the university’s President Dr. Erik Hoekstra said.

The university said they will remain at the yellow alert level but will heighten precautions due to the increase of cases among students and the Sioux County community. Some precautions include limiting event attendance.

More about Dordt University’s COVID-19 precautions can be found on their website.

Hoekstra says that it is crucial for the Dordt community to adhere to social distancing practices.

“We must continue to remain vigilant about social distancing, wearing our masks, and keeping our interactions to 10-15 minutes in length. It is vital that we do so, in order to maintain a yellow alert level,” Hoekstra said.

The Rec Center, Campus Store, and Hulst Library will remain closed to the public.

According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, Sioux County has 1,374 total positive cases of COVID-19 as of September 22 at 8:30 a.m. Of the positive cases, 839 recovered and 3 have died. The county’s 14-day average positivity rate is at 29.9%. There been 6,873 individuals tested for the coronavirus.