Dordt University, Hope Haven partner to provide homes for disabled persons

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Four individuals with disabilities are moving into a home at Dordt University. Janet and Ron Brown are helping movers prepare their son’s new home.

“We moved most of his personal stuff in. His clothes, lamps and stuff like that. He’s already excited about moving in. It’s a larger house than what they lived in before. It’s all on one level. It’s just a beautiful home,” said Brown.

Their son, who suffers from seizures and other conditions, is a member of Hope Haven. The organization provides homes and employment for people with disabilities.

The new home they’re moving into is a graduate assistant home owned by Dordt University. It sits right across the street from the campus. Howard Wilson, the Dordt University chief administrating officer, explained how this partnership transpired.

“Our president and Hope Haven CEO happened to have coffee together and talked about how we could collaborate and so we’re happy to provide a home for four men. They will live right at the edge of our campus facilities. We think it’s a great way for us to work together,” said Wilson.

The four individuals will have access to campus amenities including the recreation center and another area in hopes of providing a true experience of independence. Kimber Patterson, the area manager of community living at Hope Haven, described the goal for this merger.

“This amazing opportunity came available with Dordt University, and we’re going to be renting this house from them. We were really looking to just empower the individuals to really be a part of their communities instead of living in provider-owned homes,” said Patterson.

Although the partnership is new, the Brown’s are hoping it will continue for years to come.