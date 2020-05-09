Dordt University holds virtual commencement for graduating students

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the school year winds down, most students won’t be able to get their end of the year milestones, including commencement ceremonies.

That’s especially difficult for college seniors, but Dordt University is holding its ceremony virtually this year.

While it was not quite the same as being able to walk across the stage in front of classmates and community members, a Dordt official said this was the best option.

“So the idea of having a postponed graduation ceremony, say in late summer or early fall, didn’t seem like a great fit for our students, especially for those who are going to be starting graduate school, going to be starting jobs and may not have a lot of free time that they’re able to take in order to come back to campus. So, we really wanted to honor the students and so the best way to do that was by having a virtual ceremony.” Marketing & Communication Director Sarah Moss said.

In addition to a commencement speaker, the Dordt Choir performed the school’s alma matter song virtually.