Dordt University confirms 9 positive cases

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Dordt University has confirmed 9 early arrival students have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the university website, Dordt University will begin the 2020-21 academic year on a yellow alert level, which is part of a color alert system to determine the severity of COVID-19 on campus, because of the confirmed positive cases.

The students are in isolation off-campus.

“Please pray for these students as they go through the recovery process,” says Dr. Erik Hoekstra, President of Dordt University. “We planned for this, and our plan is working. What we do as a campus community in the next two weeks is very important to maintain in-person classes. Please wear your mask, stay six feet away from others, and keep your conversations to 10 minutes. This will keep students from needing to quarantine and will help mitigate spread.”

To learn more about the alert levels, you can visit dordt.edu/covid.