Dordt University cancels Defender Days 2020 due to COVID-19

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Dordt University pulled the plug on their homecoming weekend due to COVID-19.

According to Dordt University’s website, the homecoming week was originally scheduled for Friday, October 16 and Saturday, October 17.

“Defenders are resilient. Everywhere we turn we are hearing stories of Dordt students, parents, and alumni pivoting in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Brandon Huisman, vice president for enrollment and marketing at Dordt. “While not hosting Defender Days is certainly disappointing, we are committed to doing all we can to continue face-to-face learning until December 11—the end of our semester.”

A number of events, including the fall music festival, athletic games, and the fall theatre production, will still be held, but will not be open to the public. Instead, student-athletes, musicians, and performers will receive limited tickets, which they may distribute to their friends and family.

“We plan to celebrate them both this year and next year,” says Alicia Bowar, associate director of alumni relations. “We want them to come to campus and share their expertise with our students and broader community.”

