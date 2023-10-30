YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — Dordt University has broken ground on a new dining commons and expansion to the B.J. Haan Auditorium.

The new dining commons will connect the campus center and the auditorium. It will be located more centrally on the university grounds and have an outdoor patio space.

The commons will also be open more hours of the day to students than the current facility allows.

University officials say the commons will hold about 400 people for meal service at a time. It’s expected to be completed in 2025.