Dordt University announces first online undergraduate program

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Dordt University announced its first online undergraduate degree program in business administration with an emphasis in business management on Monday.

The university said the program is designed with working adults in mind, offering part-time coursework that will allow students to take two courses per semester.

All of the courses for the program are 100% online.

“Dordt decided to pursue an online bachelor’s program to serve a new demographic of students. There are many people—often working adults—who are interested in earning a bachelor’s degree but are unable to come to campus as a full-time student,” said Joe Bakker, director of online education at Dordt.

Dr. Brian Hoekstra, professor of business at Dordt University, said he’s excited to expand Dordt’s reach to include adult learners.

“The online undergraduate degree program will help working adults to shape their thoughts of how to do business in God-glorifying ways. This option will help them to immediately apply what they are learning, to grow into new roles through new opportunities, and to impact the kingdom in new, creative ways. It’s exciting to be a small part of that,” said Dr. Hoekstra.

“In this program, students will develop their leadership skills in business through the lens of God’s Word. The program challenges students to engage in the day-to-day activities of their career grounded in how the truth of a Reformed worldview must permeate all that they do,” said Bakker.

For more information about the online bachelor’s degree program, visit Dordt University’s website.