Dordt University alumni one of five killed in Egypt helicopter crash

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Dordt University is mourning the loss of an alumni who was killed in a helicopter crash at Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

According to the university, Captain Seth Vande Kamp, who graduated in 2011, was one of five American peacekeepers killed in a helicopter crash at Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. The trip was part of an international force that monitors the Israeli and Egyptian peace agreements, and Vande Kamp was assigned to Task Force Sinai’s medical company. The trip to Egypt was Seth’s first overseas assignment.

“He was the kind of person who was up for anything and would stick by his friends through whatever came our way,” said associate professor of criminal justice Donald Roth, who is also Vande Kamp’s brother-in-law.

Vande Kamp studied biology at Dordt University and minored in Dutch. Vande Kamp spent a semester in Zwolle, Netherlands, as part of the Studies Program in Contemporary Europe (SPICE). He then earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at A.T. Still University in Kirksville, Missouri, and joined the U.S. Army.

“Seth became a doctor because it was his calling,” says Roth. “He loved science, and he loved to help people. God gifted him with talents and a disposition that served him well in this calling. Seth joined the army because it also fit naturally with his love for adventure and new experiences, providing him both a means to pursue his calling and a venue for doing so.”

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Seth Vande Kamp,” says Dr. Erik Hoekstra, president of Dordt University. “We pray that the Lord will comfort Seth’s family as they mourn this sudden loss.”

A helicopter belonging to an international peacekeeping force crashed in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula last Thursday. Officials said a mechanical failure caused the crash.