YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — Dordt University students are bringing back Ag Day with animals, equipment, and “legendary” food.

According to a release from Dordt University, Ag Day will be held on April 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is open to the public.

“Ag Day highlights agriculture’s importance to the community and society overall,” said Agriculture Department Instructor Gary De Vries, “It also gives our agriculture majors an opportunity to practice being advocates for the agriculture industry to preschool through university students and area adults.”

The event is made possible by students in Ag Club. Additionally, De Vries noted that there will be several types of agriculture equipment at the event, along with domesticated barnyard animals like goats, sheep, pigs, and cattle.

The ‘legendary’ smoked pork meal will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., according to the release. The pork meals will cost $7 Defender dollars for Dordt students, $7 for adults, $3 for K-12 students, and free for children under five years old.

“Our students get to practice working in teams to plan and conduct this large event, which is similar to events they may be involved with in their future careers and communities,” said Devries.