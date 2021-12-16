SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) arrested a man Sunday connected to several package thefts.

According to a release, Sioux City officers took Casey Andersen, 37, of Sioux City, into custody on warrants issued for his arrest around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 in the 4000 block of Morningside Avenue.

Officers noticed Andersen matched the description of a suspect who stole packages from a front porch in the 2200 block of South Olive Street on Dec. 9. Based on doorbell camera footage, officers noted he was also wearing the exact same clothes at the time of his arrest.

Andersen was booked into Woodbury County Jail for his warrants and also charged with the Dec. 9 theft.

After investigating further, police said that Andersen was connected to more package thefts on Dec. 8 in the 5000 block of Glenn Avenue. Charges have been referred to the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office in that matter.

SCPD stated the doorbell camera footage provided was valuable in connecting Andersen to the thefts. They ask similar victims to report the package thefts and thank neighbors willing to provide valuable video evidence.