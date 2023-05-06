SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City police and Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office advised that there have been several reports of phone calls from scammers claiming to be a member of law enforcement.

According to the Sioux City Police, when someone receives a scam call, the caller will claim that they are contacting you due to a warrant.

A Facebook post from the Sioux City Police page advised against giving these scammers any personal information, card information, and so forth. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) added that the callers may claim that some you know, such as a “knucklehead” nephew, needs to be bailed out.

The FTC also noted that caller ID may show that the call is coming from law enforcement, but the ID has actually been modified to appear that way.

“Don’t rely on caller ID,” states the FTC, “It’s not foolproof. Scammers can easily spoof it to try to gain your trust.”

Additional information about these scams can be found here. To report a scam call, follow this link.