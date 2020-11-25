Don’t feed them that: What not to give your dog this Thanksgiving

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s tempting to feed your dog scraps of human food, especially when they give you the puppy eyes.

Thanksgiving dinner is one of the biggest and most planned out meals out of the year. The most popular Thanksgiving dish is turkey, and dogs usually have no problem eating most meats, but the problem is when they consume the bones.

Associate veterinarian Jacey Johnson said how easily your pet swallowing the wrong thing can go unnoticed.

“The owners aren’t always aware of it sometimes, they’ll just sneak things while you’re cooking or something gets dropped under the table by a child and so they can definitely get a flare up with the typical symptoms of vomiting or loose stools,” said associate veterinarian Jacey Johnson.

Pancreatitis is one of the main issues vets see during the holidays. This sickness is caused by feeding your dogs fatty foods.

Some things you can do to avoid a trip to the vet are putting them in another room while you eat, stay awat from feeding them scraps of fatty foods like dark meat and skin. Side dishes containing gravy and garlic are also problematic.

One local dog owner explained what he does to keep others from feeding his dog.

“I live with roommates, so whenever I go to work, I even drop her off at my mom’s just because they’re great, but I don’t trust anyone,”

If you are unsure whether or not you should feed your dog something, make sure to look it up before doing so.