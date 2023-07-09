SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux County Sheriff is on the lookout for a driver who is responsible for causing the delay of a construction project west of Sioux Center.

According to a post from the Sioux County Sheriff’s Facebook page, a driver “thought it was alright to drive through wet concrete” near county roads B-40 and K-42. The vehicle is believed to be a black pickup.

When the pavement is set, crews will spray the top with a white curing compound that can make it difficult to tell the difference between cured concrete and fresh concrete. The post specifies that this is why cones are used to deter traffic, therefor drivers are not allowed to move any cones or signs blocking off the area.