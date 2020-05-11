Donkey Dash 5K runs through windy Mother’s Day

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – The rather windy Mother’s Day didn’t stop runners at this year’s Donkey Dash 5K over at Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve.

However, to avoid large gatherings, runners went about the 5K in a unique way.

They were asked to begin the race anytime between Saturday through Sunday and to post a picture at the finish line to the park’s Facebook page.

The run is normally a chance to donate items to Sonny’s Acres Farm but this year, they accepted monetary donations instead.

