Donations now being accepted for the Mike Ruehle Annual Bear Memorial

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Most people would agree that teddy bears provide a level of comfort, and with that in mind, the Mike Ruehle Annual Bear Memorial is once again upon us.

The teddy bear drive started in honor of Mike “Bear” Ruehle. Mike passed away on February 6, 2014, after a 12-year battle with cancer. Since Ruehle’s death, teddy bears have been given away in his memory to people that have a connection with cancer.

There have been more than 3,000 stuffed animals donated to date and all donations will stay in the Siouxland area.

The teddy bear drive will run until February 29 and the stuffed animals can also be dropped off at one of five locations:

Ruehle Family Chiropractic – 3215 Gordon Drive

Siouxland Center for Active – Generations 313 Cook Street

Boy Scouts of American – 819 Gordon Drive

Bishop Heelan Catholic High – School 1231 Grandview Boulevard

FYZICAL Dizziness and Balance Center – 101 Tower Road Suite #110 Dakota Dunes, S.D. 57049

The local colleges are now asking fans to bring teddy bears to donate to games. Briar Cliff University and Morningside College are asking fans to bring a teddy bear to their upcoming basketball games for the Mike Ruehle Annual Bear Memorial.

The Chargers and Mustangs’ doubleheader will be at the Newman Flanagan Center on the Briar Cliff University campus.

The women’s game is at 2 p.m. and the men’s game is at 4 p.m.

Kerry and Rhett Ruehle stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to share how these bears help people throughout Siouxland.