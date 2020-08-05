Donations being accepted for Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Parks and Recreation Foundation started a fundraising campaign for the Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development.

City staff applied for $578,144 in funds through the Iowa Economic Department Authority’s Enhance Iowa Fund. In order to meet eligibility requirements, an increased amount of donations from the community has to be presented. The donations would show and prove the community’s support of this project.

The request for community donations is crucial to close the funding gap and support the completion of both phases of the project.

In June, phase one of the project broke ground. The project includes parking spaces for small and large family or community gatherings, event spaces, active recreation areas for frisbee, flag football, summer camps, and enhancements to the recreational trail system.

The park construction starts to the west of Virginia Street and will include an overlook, three park shelters, restroom facilities, two basketball courts, a dog park for small and large dogs, an active recreation lawn, gardens, native plantings, play equipment for ages 2-12 and two large open-air pavilions.

Completion of phase one is anticipated for May 30, 2022.

An update to the grant is scheduled to happen on August 7. A presentation to the Enhance Iowa Board will follow on August 20.

Officials are asking for community members to consider making a donation to the development of the Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development project by August 7. Donations of any amount are being accepted.

For more donation information, visit this website.