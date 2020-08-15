Donations asked for displaced senior residents due to North Sioux City fire

NORTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Meet The Need Siouxland is receiving and delivering donations for North Sioux City residents who lost their homes to the fire on Monday.
According to a release, donations can be made by dropping items off on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at MakerSpace warehouse, located at 1405 Tri View Avenue, or by appointment by visiting MeetTheNeedSiouxland.org
Siouxlanders are asked to drop off excellent and clean or new condition items listed below.
