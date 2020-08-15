Donations asked for displaced senior residents due to North Sioux City fire

NORTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Meet The Need Siouxland is receiving and delivering donations for North Sioux City residents who lost their homes to the fire on Monday.

According to a release, donations can be made by dropping items off on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at MakerSpace warehouse, located at 1405 Tri View Avenue, or by appointment by visiting MeetTheNeedSiouxland.org

Siouxlanders are asked to drop off excellent and clean or new condition items listed below.

Courtesy of Meet The Need Siouxland

