Donation campaigns set up for victims of Morningside apartment fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Around 20 people were displaced from their homes Sunday evening after a fire broke out on Morningside Avenue, leaving many Siouxlanders walking away with just the shirts on their backs.

To help those in need, community members have stepped up to create donations campaigns through Go Fund Me and PayPal.

“It’s not the way I wanted to start out 2021 that’s for sure,” said Anthony Turner, a donation campaign organizer.

Turner is also one of many tenants displaced from their apartments Sunday evening when fire erupted.

“I walked out with a pair of shorts, t-shirt a jacket, car keys and my phone. We basically lost everything, our furniture, our electronics, and sentimental things,” said Turner.

“Right now, my mom pretty much only has photo albums that were saved from the fire and then she’s staying with my sister in her basement for now. She really doesn’t have any belongings besides a few pieces of clothing and such,” said Katie Jenkins, another donation campaign organizer.

In an effort to provide some financial relief to her mother, who was a resident at the apartment complex, Jenkins is spearheading a donation campaign.

“I wasn’t in the place to help her financially, so we decided to do the GoFundMe to hopefully be able to start her on track to get new future and stuff,” said Jenkins.

A similar effort is happening on the Morningside College campus. Students living in the apartment building just across the street from campus also are left to start over.

“There is a PayPal campaign on behalf of the student that I have started at the request of many people who would like to donate money. One of the other residents at the apartment building has also started one on behalf of everybody else which has been made clear,” said Andrew Nelson, Morningside College campus ministry & community service leader.

“This money right now will go towards clothing and making sure people have a place to live,” said Turner.

Between the three campaigns on PayPal and GoFundMe, over $5,000 has been banked to help the victims of the fire.

“I’m really happy to see our community can pull together and help out all of these people that need help,” said Turner.

If you’d like to help, you can click on the links of campaigns for those impacted by the Morningside Avenue fire down below:

Help Ann Rebuild from the Ashes

Morningsiders Fire Relief Fund

Morningside tenants