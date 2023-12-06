SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Each year hundreds of local children find a gift under the Christmas tree, thanks to the generosity of Siouxlanders and the Salvation Army.

The same will be true this year because of Operation Toys. Anyone can drop off new toys at the KCAU 9 station or at any Bomgaars location.

Toys will be taken to the Salvation Army or small town organizations that help distribute toys before the holidays. From birth to 16 years of age, all kids love to open a present over the holidays. Toys will be distributed just before December 24.

KCAU 9 Anchor Tim Seaman was out at the Bomgaars on Gordon Drive Wednesday night and spoke with the Salvation Army’s Captain Karissa Zumwalt who explained what it’s like to hand out toys to parents.

“Seeing the parents’ faces when they have a toy to give their child on Christmas morning is almost better than the children’s faces,” Zumwalt said. “It’s like their children again. Just bringing that smile to their face knowing ‘My child gets to open a present on Christmas morning.’ Absolutely beautiful.”

To help make donations even easier for people, Bomgaars is offering a 20% discount on toys if bought during a special time. The first time was Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. If you happened to miss out, There will be a second time the special discount will take place. That will be Wed. Dec. 13 at the same time.

Operation Toys goes on until December 15. Learn more about the event by clicking here.