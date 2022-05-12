SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The annual National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will be holding its annual food drive on Saturday after remaining on hiatus for two years.

According to a release from the Siouxland Food Bank, the nationwide event will be collecting non-perishable food donations along with the mail on Saturday, then they will be taking them back to the post office downtown.

The release indicated that local letter carriers are participants in the event every year, and they are anticipating another successful food drive this year after being unable to hold the event for two years due to COVID-19.

“This event makes such a big impact on our community,” said Associate Executive Director of the Food Bank of Siouxland Valerie Petersen, “Not only is it helpful for those in need and the Food Bank, it is the easiest way for members of our community to make a contribution to the Food Bank of Siouxland – from the comfort of your home. We’re so grateful for the support of our friends at the NALC.”

Items that are needed the most include canned fruits and vegetables, canned meats, canned soups, boxed meals, and cereal. Leaders are also requesting that no items in glass jars be donated for safety reasons.

“Letter carriers are part of every neighborhood in the nation,” said NALC President Fredric Rolando, “and we see the growing need for food assistance in our communities. On Saturday, May 14, NALC invites everyone to participate in the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Together we can help stamp out hunger in America.”

Donated food will stay in the communities and help to fight hunger in Siouxland.