SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders can get their sweethearts the perfect Valentine’s Day gift with the Siouxland Humane Society’s Gourmet Double Chocolate Caramel Apples. Enjoy each apple guilt-free knowing that each apple sold will help homeless animals across the area.

According to a release from the Siouxland Humane Society, starting on Sunday, February 5 through Thursday, February 9, the humane society and volunteers will begin making more than 8,000 gourmet apples.

Each apple costs $20, and all the proceeds go to helping homeless animals in Siouxland. Orders can be placed online or by calling 712-252-2614 ext. 0. Orders must be placed by February 7, and pickup locations will be at the Southern Hills Mall Center Court and the Siouxland Humane Society.

Apples will be available to be picked up on Sunday, February 12 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday, February 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To volunteer, call Kelly Erie at 712-252-2614 ext. 13 or email kelly@siouxlandhumanesociety.org.