Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards $114,000 to Tri-State nonprofits

Goodlettsville, Tennessee (KCAU) – The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded approximately $114,000 in literacy grants to nonprofit organizations in the Tri-State area.

Thursday marks the foundation’s largest one-day grant distribution which supports summer, family, and adult literacy programs.

“We are proud to support the meaningful and impactful work that each of today’s recipients conduct and support their ongoing efforts to help individuals improve their lives through literacy and education.” Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member.

Grant recipients plan to use awarded funds to promote literacy and learning across a variety of programs including promoting childhood summer reading, helping adults learn to read and prepare for the high school equivalency exam, and helping individuals to learn English.

Grants awarded to Iowa organizations are expected to impact the lives of more than 7,000 residents. Approximately $68,000 was distributed to the following organizations.

List of Iowa award recipients. Courtesy, Dollar General

Grants awarded to Nebraska organizations are expected to impact the lives of more than 3,700 residents. Approximately $32,000 was distributed to the following organizations.

List of Nebraska award recipients. Courtesy, Dollar General

Grants awarded to South Dakota organizations are expected to impact the lives of more than 550 residents. Approximately $14,000 was distributed to the following organizations.

List of South Dakota award recipients. Courtesy, Dollar General

Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards funds to nonprofit organizations, schools, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer, and youth literacy programs.

This year, the Foundation awarded more than $8.6 million to approximately 970 nonprofit organizations, libraries, and schools to support the educational journey of more than 663,000 individuals.

Those interested in applying for grants or learning more about the program can visit dgliteracy.org .

