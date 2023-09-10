SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Siouxland dogs and their owners had a ball while getting together Saturday for the 21st annual ‘Pets on Parade’.

Hundreds of pet owners arrived at Riverside Park for a paws-itively good time. While at the park the dogs could enjoy a variety of activities from eating treats, meeting new friends, and the main event being a 5k mile run or a one mile walk.

The annual event is run by the Siouxland Humane Society as a fundraiser for their organization.

“We don’t receive any grants or funding, all of our money comes from events like this; sponsors , donations, stuff like that locally. So these events are really important for shelters like us, because it’s how we keep our doors open, how we keep all of our amazing programs running,” said Maddy Nettleton, with the Siouxland Humane Society.

This year Nettleton hopes to reach 50 thousand dollars in donations. If you were unable to attend the event, but would still like to donate to a great cause, reach out to the Humane Society.