DOGS 4 VETS fundraiser to help support Partners for Patriots

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local non-profit is looking for your help to meet its goal here in Siouxland.

On February 8, Partners for Patriots is hosting its DOGS 4 VETS event at County Celebrations from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

There will be a spaghetti dinner, silent auction, door prizes, and merchandise available. The money raised will help Partners for Patriots provide more service dogs to disabled veterans here in Siouxland.

Partners for Patriots started back in 2009. It’s a 501(c)(3) non-profit that was founded to custom train service dogs to assist disabled veterans. Service dogs are then provided at no charge to disabled veterans in the area. The training of service dogs is completely funded by donations and fundraising events like DOGS 4 VETS.

Cindy Brodie with Partners for Patriots stopped by our KCAU 9 studio with a preview of the event.