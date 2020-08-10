Dog swim helps send off Elk Point pool

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – Last June, Elk Point passed a bond measure to build a new pool. To send out their old facility and raise some money for the new one, they hosted a special swim event for man’s best friend.

Community members brought out their furry friends and took a dip in the water to add to the wealth of memories at the pool, but officals say it’s time for a new one.

“I know that there’s a lot of generations here in town who swam in the pool growing up. It’s been around for, I think, 60 years now, so a lot of generations have enjoyed it. But I think the generations to come will enjoy the new pool,” pool committee member Meghan Rozel said.

Construction on the new facility will begin the coming spring.

