SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City teen was arrested after he allegedly shot a pet dog during a robbery.

According to complaint documents filed by the Sioux City Police Department, on November 19, at 4:34, officials received a report of a dog that had been shot on the 400 block of 16th Street.

The documents state that when officers arrived, they spoke with the victim who alleged that he had been robbed at gunpoint by a man, later identified as a 17-year-old from Sioux City, that the victim met on Snapchat.

The victim allegedly told police that he was going to meet with the teen to exchange THC cartridges for money. When the victim got into a vehicle with the teen, he allegedly pulled a gun on the victim and demanded the cartridges.

According to the documents, the victim gave the juvenile the cartridges and got out of the car to head back to his residence. However, a passenger in the vehicle pulled out a gun and shot four rounds at the victim. The victim was not injured, but his vehicle and dog who was in the backseat were hit.

The documents state officers were able to find the suspect at his residence with the vehicle that was involved in the altercation parked outside.

The documents specified that the suspect was mentioned several times during law enforcement’s investigation regarding the initial robbery of the cartridges.