Dog safely escapes garage fire, no injures reported Friday morning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Fire officials were called to the scene of a structure fire at the 2500 block of Center Street in Sioux City around 7 a.m. Friday.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered the backside of a detached garage was on fire and were able to quickly put it out.

According to the fire officials, the detached garage and a vehicle inside the garage are considered a total loss.

Deputy Fire Marshall Ryan Collins said no one was injured from the fire, including a dog that was inside the garage. The dog was able to safely escape the blaze.

Sioux City Fire & Rescue are currently investigating the garage fire, but the preliminary examination shows it was an accidental fire caused by an electrical lamp.

Deputy Fire Marshall Collins said most of the fire damage is on the side where the dog and the lamp were located in the detached garage.