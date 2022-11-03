LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Le Mars Fire-Rescue successfully rescued a family pet during an intense fire at a Le Mars home on Wednesday.

Fire officials responded to a fire call at 24 4th Street shortly after 1 p.m. Officials said they could see heavy some coming from the home upon arrival.

Two people and a dog were inside the home during the fire, Le Mars Fire-Rescue said in a release. The two people were able to escape, but the dog was still inside.

The release stated that firefighters faced heavy smoke and heat when entering the home and saw that the kitchen floor was sagging when they were looking for the fire. Firefighters looked for a different way inside and entered a garage door that took them into the basement and lead up to the kitchen.

Firefighters said that at that time, the kitchen floor collapsed and took the fridge and other items into the basement with it.

Firefighters began to battle the fire in the basement while crews upstairs were able to find and rescue the dog that was still inside. The dog was treated with an oxygen mask and taken to a local vet.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire and spent approximately two hours at the scene battling the fire and investigating.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental and is believed to have been caused by an unattended candle that was left near combustible items in a bedroom below the kitchen.

There were no injuries to any firefighters and the two people that were in the home went to a nearby hospital to be checked out.

The Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department was assisted at the scene by the Le Mars Police, Plymouth County Sheriff, Mid-American Energy, and the Orange City Fire Department