LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A dog was rescued when a home caught fire in Le Mars Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Le Mars Fire Department, they were called at 4 p.m. to a house fire on the 1300 block of Fourth Avenue SE. Upon arrival, the firefighters found that smoke was coming from the back of the home. Flames were visible from a window on the main floor of the home.

The house’s owner had come home and found the house on fire.

Crews were able to fight the fire in the kitchen and at the same time went to rescue the dog which was said to be doing well, according to the release. No one was harmed and smoke alarms were working in the home.

Firefighters were able to trace the origin of the fire to an accidental fire in the kitchen. A pan on the stove ignited and the fire spread throughout the kitchen. The department believed that the fire likely started from unattended cooking.

The home, which was insured, sustained heavy fire damage in the kitchen as well as smoke damage throughout the first floor of the house.

The LeMars Fire Department was aided by Le Mars Police, Plymouth County Sheriff, Le Mars Water Department, Le Mars Street Department, and Campbell’s Electric.