SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was arrested in Sioux City on Thursday on theft charges.

According to court documents, Robert Pistore, 41, of Sioux City, was caught going on a property that did not belong to him.

The documents stated that Pistore was allegedly removing pieces of patio furniture from the property, valuing up to $1,800.

Pistore allegedly left in a black Chevy Silverado that had damage. Officers were able to locate a vehicle that matched the description hauling a stolen trailer on the 2900 block of Vine Avenue.

Additional court documents stated that the trailer was stolen from behind Dick’s Bait Shop, and video surveillance showed a dark-colored chevy Silverado leaving with the trailer.

The documents indicated that a man who matched the photos of Pistore was seen stealing patio furniture and was attempting to load a vehicle onto a similar trailer that was recently spray painted dark brown. Officers found the cans of spray paint in the bed of the Silverado.

The man attempting to load the trailer was identified as Pistore, and he denied knowing the trailer was stolen, documents state. The owner of the trailer came out and was able to identify the trailer as theirs because of work they had previously done to it. The trailer was valued at $2,900.

While discussing the events with Pistore, he admitted to taking the patio furniture, but he said that someone on Craigslist had given him permission to take it. Officers asked Pistore to provide proof that someone had given him permission, which he was unable to provide.

Law enforcement was able to locate the stolen furniture at Pistore’s residence. Pistore was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree theft. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $5,000 bond.