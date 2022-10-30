SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A shooting on the west side of Sioux City resulted in two deaths, additional documents say there was a third victim involved during the altercation.

According to complaint documents filed by the Sioux City Police Department, the two unresponsive victims were found on the floor of the kitchen. Both victims allegedly had at least two gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim was transported to a local hospital where they were ultimately pronounced dead as well.

The documents specified that the third victim was found to have a gunshot injury to the lower back. They were transferred to a local hospital where they underwent life-threatening surgery.

Joseph N. Cruz

Officers conducted several interviews with witnesses who alleged that the suspect, Joseph Cruz, 19, of Sioux City, and another person allegedly pointed handguns at the victim when shots were fired.

According to the complaint documents, Cruz was found at a local hospital when he arrived with a gunshot wound to his leg. Cruz allegedly told officers that he was friends with one of the victims and that they could buy firearms for him because the victim was of age.

Cruz allegedly indicated that he wanted a firearm from the victim, but they began fighting over it. Cruz was able to get the firearm and began shooting off several rounds.

The documents state that Cruz allegedly struck both victims in the kitchen, but he denied striking one of them.