SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Court documents have revealed more information about a shooting outside a Sioux City bar Monday that put the victim in the hospital.

Sioux City police were called to Uncle Dave’s Bar Monday around 12:17 a.m. and found a man outside with a gunshot wound lying on the front steps. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

According to court documents, The victim told police there were three men at the bar earlier in the evening. Police obtained surveillance video outside the bar and saw Naji Shorter, 29, of Des Moines, and two other men trying to fight with the victim after being kicked out of the bar.

The victim said Shorter returned later and pulled out a gun and shot at the victim. Shorter and the other two men then fled from the scene in two different vehicles.

Shorter was later arrested on Thursday morning.

Police also conducted a search of Shorter’s residence and found a .45 caliber gun, multiple rounds of .9mm ammunition and marijuana, documents state. Shorter is prohibited from owning a firearm or ammo due to a 2020 conviction for domestic violence out of Nebraska.

Shorter has been charged with attempted murder, willful injury, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $250,000 bond.