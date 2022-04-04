SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man arrested over the weekend abused his girlfriend for more than a month by assaulting and raping her as well as killing her two cats, documents reveal.

Capri Rogers, 33, was living with his girlfriend on Jackson Street from March to early April.

According to the criminal complaint, Rogers, assaulted her numerous times. In early March, he allegedly would punch her in the head. The victim told authorities that the violence escalated to strangulation around the middle of March, at one point losing consciousness.

The victim said she was terrified of Rogers, adding that one time while laying in bed, he yelled at her and then shot a 22-caliber revolver into the mattress around her head. Documents also state that through the month of March and into April, Rogers also raped the victim.

Around April 1, Rogers continued to kick and punch the victim, causing a need to visit to a Sioux City emergency room. She had to be treated for bleeding and clots, a broken ankle, and bruises to the arms, neck, thighs, torso, and buttocks. She also required a cranial surgery. During the visit to the ER, Rogers would allow her to leave and took the keys to the victim’s house and vehicle, documents stated.

While recovering at home, Rogers allegedly killed the woman’s two cats in front of her. Documents detail that he broke the neck of one and shot the other cat four times. The victim said Rogers told her that if she left him or told anyone, she would end up like her cats. Documents said he did this and other “ongoing threats and acts as a means of control and torture.”

On Saturday, neighbors called police reporting that Rogers was walking outside his home with a rifle-style firearm. After further investigation, police found a minivan with the front passenger window shot out and a bullet hole in the hood. A garage in the area also had multiple bullet holes.

After a search of Rogers’ house, authorities found a shotgun with ammunition and a revolver with ammunition, they also found multiple instances of small caliber gunfire consistent with the 22-caliber revolver. This was further supported after finding 140 spent casings throughout the residence.

Rogers is a convicted felon for a robbery charge in 2008. This prohibits him from possessing a firearm.

Rogers was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping, a felon in possession of a firearm, reckless use of a firearm, felony domestic assault, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $75,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 13.