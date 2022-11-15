SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials were able to find and arrest a man who was accused of robbing businesses in Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff, and Salix. Documents provided additional details of the events as they occurred.

Kevon Spratt, 29, courtesy of the Sioux City Police Department

According to complaint documents filed with Woodbury County, Kevon Spratt, 29, of Sioux City, was accused of robbing three businesses within three weeks.

Spratt allegedly committed his first robbery on October 22, at 7:11 p.m. at a business in Sergeant Bluff.

The documents alleged Spratt put a black gun with a gold barrel against the clerk’s back and forced her to go behind the counter and open the register. He left the store after taking $482.

On October 24, at 10:04 a.m., Spratt allegedly went into a Check into Cash in Sioux City armed with a gun and ordered the employees to put money into a plastic garbage bag that he brought with him.

He allegedly took an undetermined amount of money from the store’s two drawers before ordering the employees to the ground before leaving. The documents specified that the employees were unable to provide a facial description to police because he was wearing a “black face covering.”

The most recent attempted robbery occurred at 12:08 p.m. on Monday at a bank in Salix. According to the documents, a woman was leaving the bank when she was allegedly attacked by Spratt who was displaying a handgun.

The woman told officials that Spratt grabbed her by the throat and attempted to force her back into the bank. Spratt then allegedly tried to physically drag her from the parking lot and back into the bank against her will.

The woman indicated that she was scared for her life, and she went limp while screaming out for help, according to the documents. She specified that while she was still on the ground crying out for help, Spratt went into the bank.

Video surveillance in the bank showed that Spratt went into the bank and began searching through drawers and then left the bank on foot. At this time, a neighboring party came to help the victim.

The documents specified that the woman had some minor injuries, but she denied medical treatment.

Law enforcement was able to obtain the surveillance, and the documents stated that the footage corroborated the victim’s story and “proved” that Spratt was allegedly in the area.

The documents specified that local law enforcement was familiar with Spratt, and he was seen at 12:22 p.m. traveling north on I-29. A traffic stop was conducted, and officials placed Spratt under arrest.

Additionally, officials obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and were able to find a black Kimber 9mm with a gold ejection port and barrel. The documents specified that the gun was reported as stolen out of Gary, Indiana on June 24. The gun also matched the description that the victim gave to officials.

While law enforcement was investigating, a resident approached deputies on the scene and told them that he had seen a strange vehicle that was parked by his house earlier that day. The documents specified that the description that the man gave matched the vehicle that allegedly belonged to Spratt. The man also noted that he saw a man with a dark complexion, who was walking behind his neighbors’ houses, then the vehicle was gone a short time later.

Spratt was charged with three counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of going armed with intent, three counts of control of a firearm by a felon, trafficking a stolen weapon used in a crime, kidnapping, and assault while participating in a felony.