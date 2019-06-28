Doctors warn against viral ‘Sunburn Tattoo’ trend

Remember when kids were eating tide pods? Every now and then a new viral trend comes along that poses a major threat to our health and well being.

The newest internet fad is no different. Kids are now taking part in what’s called “Sunburn Tattoos” by putting stencils on their skin and then purposefully getting sun burnt. It leaves a shaped design on your skin like a temporary tattoo. But while it may look like harmless summer fun, health officials say sunburn tattoos are extremely dangerous.

“It can cause severe sun damage. Especially those with blonde hair blue eyes, red hair and so on. One sunburn in two years can cause significant damage to your skin. It can ruin the DNA cellular portion of your skin and remember the skin is the largest organ that you have so you really want to protect that,” Physician Assistant Kim Stowe said.

To make sure your skin is properly protected this time of year, doctors recommend applying sunscreen about 30 minutes before you’re going to be in the sun.