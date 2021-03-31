Doctors answer vaccine questions for concerned Siouxlanders

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As science advances and more studies are done, advice for those getting the COVID-19 vaccine is rapidly evolving.

“Myself, I think they kind of ramrodded it through the FDA a little quick so yes, I’m a little concerned,” said Eric Card.

Like many other Siouxlanders, he has questions about the vaccine that he wants answered.

“The biggest thing would be, within that three or four-week window, when you’re supposed to get scheduled to get a repeat vaccine to get it if you know you’re going on to vacation in Mexico in two weeks and you’re not going to be there, plan for that also,” Dr. David Ensz with MercyOne Siouxland said.

Doctors said the advice a few weeks ago was that if you missed your second dose, you were to repeat your first dose before the second but now, that’s no longer advised.

And for those who are wondering about getting the first dose of one brand’s vaccine and then the second dose of another.

“Right now, it’s just not recommended to switch up vaccines between Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson and Johnson,” said Ensz.

While the Johnson and Johnson vaccine doesn’t require a second dose, Pfizer advises you to wait three weeks before receiving your second. Moderna’s second shot is recommended after four weeks.

As for pregnant women, doctors say it’s best to ask your own healthcare provider first but if a mother is vaccinated, her unborn child would be protected as well.

Although eligibility has widened, you will need to make an appointment. You can make an appointment here.