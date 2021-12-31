(KCAU) — As Siouxlanders get ready to celebrate 2022, cold weather could complicate holiday plans.

The temperature is expected to drop into the single digits throughout the night in Sioux City.

Dr. Jeffery O’Tool, the chief medical officer at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s, says temperatures below freezing are dangerous for people, and alcoholic beverages can make people more vulnerable to the cold weather

“If people include alcohol with that, which we expect people may do over the holiday season here, that can inhibit our ability to seek shelter and it can also cause our blood vessels to dilate to make us lose heat even faster,” O’Tool said.

O’Tool says UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s sees an uptick in patients with cold-related illness during this time of the year.

He says people should monitor their skin for signs of frostbite and wear warm clothing when outside.