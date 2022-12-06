SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials are seeking information from the public regarding a malnourished dog found tied to a resident’s porch.

According to Cindy Rarrat with the Siouxland Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, a resident reported on Monday that they had found a dog tied to their porch on the 600 block of 32 Street.

Courtesy Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center

The German Shepherd is a two-year-old male who was extremely underweight. German Shepherds, a large breed dog, typically weigh between 71 and 84 pounds, but the abandoned dog weighed in at 18 pounds.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian hospital, and officials have indicated that they hope someone may recognize him.

Rarrat specified that the resident who found the dog tied to their porch is a volunteer with Noah’s Hope, so they are certain that the dog did not belong to them.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 712-279-6968. Reports can remain anonymous.