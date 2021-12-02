Do you know winter weather street protocols in Sioux City?

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Changing seasons come with changing weather. Winter is coming up fast so here are a few reminders that may help Siouxlanders during the snowy season.

The city’s snow emergency declarations prohibit leaving a vehicle unattended on emergency snow route streets, noted by a blue and white sign with a snowflake. Parking on these streets may resume once all snow has been removed from the street and parking stalls or when the emergency is over, whichever comes first.

Additionally, on odd-numbered days of the week, vehicles should be parked on the odd-numbered side of the street from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 a.m. the following day. Vehicles should be parked on the even-numbered side on even days for the same time frame. The city encourages residents to remove as many vehicles from on-street parking as possible.

Any vehicle found violating the restrictions will be towed at the owner’s expense.

The city will post regular notices about snow emergencies on its website and social media platforms. These notices will include the start and end times of snow emergencies.

Another way to receive snow emergency updates would be to sign up for CodeRED, an alert system used by the city to communicate critical and timely information such as snow emergencies, boil water warnings, and water main breaks.

You can sign up by texting AlertSiouxCity to 99411 or by going to the alerts page on the city website.

To help prepare for the upcoming weather, the Sioux City Police Department is currently looking for volunteers to assist with the Handicap Parking and Fire Lane Patrol.

Members of the patrol help in making sure handicap spaces are open to those who have permits. They also assist in making sure fire lanes are open for emergency vehicles.