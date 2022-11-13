SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The deadline for drivers in Iowa to get their license upgraded to a real ID is now set, and officials say it’s a change designed to make travel easier.

The marking in Iowa that shows you have the ID is a gold star in the upper right-hand corner.

A real ID is a federal requirement, so if you don’t have a real ID, you will need to schedule an appointment at a DOT service center to upgrade your license by May 3, 2023.

Before you go to your appointment you will need to make sure that you bring proof of your identity, such as a birth certificate, something with your social security number on it, and 2 pieces of mail proof of residency.